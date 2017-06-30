Cigarette to blame for Friday house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Newport News Fire crews responded to a house fire Friday in the Colony Pines neighborhood.

Calls reporting the fire were received at 11:26 a.m. and crew arrived at the two-story home in the 900 block of Jouette Drive at 11:29 a.m.

Crews were able to get the fire under control by 11:43 a.m. but they are still looking for hot spots.

No one was found inside the home at the time and no injuries were reported. Four residents were displaced, including two adults and two teenagers.

The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is believed to be a cigarette.