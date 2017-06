SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was airlifted to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting Thursday night.

Police said the incident happened in the 200 block of Columbus Ave., around 8:30 p.m.

The victim was an adult male and he received medical treatment and then was taken to a hospital for further care.

An adult male is in custody and police said their investigation is ongoing.

