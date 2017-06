NORFOLK, Va. – People who need to get their pets spayed or neutered can do so for free in July.

Friends of Norfolk Animal Care Center and PETA joined forces and are organizing the free services.

The offer rotates in different Norfolk neighborhoods but on July 19 the event will be at Lambert’s Point Community Center.

Rabies vaccines for qualified residents are also offered.

Appointments are required for the free services. Call 757-622-7382 to book your appointment.