Cargo vessel runs aground in Norfolk, no injuries reported

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Coast Guard is monitoring a cargo vessel that ran aground off Sewells Point Thursday.

Watchstanders at the Sector Hampton Roads Command Center in Portsmouth got a call around 1 p.m. that the a 586-foot Thai-flagged cargo vessel Mallika Naree stopped propelling in the Elizabeth River, ran soft aground outside the channel.

45-foot Response Boat-Medium and 29-foot Response Boat-Small crews from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth and a boat crew from Aids to Navigation Team Hampton Roads launched to assist.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was diverted at 1:20 p.m. to do an overflight assessment of the surrounding area.

The Coast Guard said no signs of pollution were detected and injuries were reported.

They also said the vessel is not taking on water.

Commercial tug boats arrived on scene and moved the cargo vessel to a nearby anchorage in the Elizabeth River, where it is safely anchored.

The Mallika Naree is carrying cement and steel, the Coast Guard said.