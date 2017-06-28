Woman asks public to look out for horse hair products after tails cut at NAS Oceana

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman is asking the public to watch out for horse hair products.

Chrissy Mystique-Rose Marshall posted to her Facebook saying someone cut three horses’ tails off.

She said her horse and two others were victims and Marshall believes the person had been to the stables before.

The horses were at Naval Air Station Oceana and an official from the air station said NAS Oceana security is investigating.

The official said on June 21 around 5:30 p.m. they got a report about the incident at the stables.

Two privately boarded horses and one in the open fields had their tails cut but the official said there was no injury to the animals.

Marshall is asking people to watch out online for horse hair items like bracelets.

Horse hair bracelets have become popular on sites like Etsy and when News 3 looked into the items they ranged anywhere from $30 – $100.