Water Country USA makes TripAdvisor’s Top 10 Water parks in the U.S.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – A local water park is getting national attention for it’s awesome selection of water rides and slides.
Water Country USA was named fifth in TripAdvisor‘s Top 10 Water Parks in the U.S.
Water Country has attractions from whitewater rafting slides like Big Daddy Falls and fast slides like Nitro Racer.
Here is a list of the top 10 winners around the country:
- Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park– Orlando, Florida
- Aquatica Orlando– Orlando, Florida
- Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park– Orlando, Florida
- Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari– Santa Claus, Indiana
- Water Country USA– Williamsburg, Virginia
- Noah’s Ark Water Park– Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin
- Splash Lagoon Indoor Water Park Resort– Erie, Pennsylvania
- Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks– Wildwood, New Jersey
- Waldameer Park & Water World – Erie, Pennsylvania
- Water World – Federal Heights, Colorado