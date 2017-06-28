Shelter in place lifted after attempted armed assault at TCC Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tidewater Community College sent an alert out Wednesday warning of an attempted armed assault.

Around 4:15 p.m. TCC tweeted telling students, staff and faculty to shelter in place immediately. Around 4:30 p.m. the warning was lifted.

The alert said:

“Timely Warning: Threatening incident on Virginia Beach Campus At approximately 3:10 p.m. today (Wednesday, June 28), an attempted assault took place in the Virginia Beach Building (Building G) on the Virginia Beach Campus. An unidentified black male, 6-feet tall wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage-style pants, armed with a handgun, attempted an assault on a TCC instructor. The alleged assailant is not in custody as of 4 p.m. Virginia Beach Police and TCC Security are on site to secure the area and conduct an investigation. Be aware of your surroundings. If you see a person who fits the description above, dial 911 immediately.”

Police said the incident happened inside a building when the victim was in the bathroom. The black male entered the room and showed a firearm.

When the suspect tried to assault the female she screamed and he fled.

No injuries have been reported, according to police.

Officers are actively searching the campus for the suspect.

Download the News 3 app for on-the-go updates.