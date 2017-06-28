Shelter in place lifted after attempted armed assault at TCC Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tidewater Community College sent an alert out Wednesday warning of an attempted armed assault.
Around 4:15 p.m. TCC tweeted telling students, staff and faculty to shelter in place immediately. Around 4:30 p.m. the warning was lifted.
The alert said:
“Timely Warning: Threatening incident on Virginia Beach Campus At approximately 3:10 p.m. today (Wednesday, June 28), an attempted assault took place in the Virginia Beach Building (Building G) on the Virginia Beach Campus.
An unidentified black male, 6-feet tall wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage-style pants, armed with a handgun, attempted an assault on a TCC instructor. The alleged assailant is not in custody as of 4 p.m. Virginia Beach Police and TCC Security are on site to secure the area and conduct an investigation.
Be aware of your surroundings. If you see a person who fits the description above, dial 911 immediately.”
Police said the incident happened inside a building when the victim was in the bathroom. The black male entered the room and showed a firearm.
When the suspect tried to assault the female she screamed and he fled.
No injuries have been reported, according to police.
Officers are actively searching the campus for the suspect.