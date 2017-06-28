Summertime drink: Trader Joe’s now makes canned wine

Trader Joe’s knows how to satisfy wine lovers in the summertime. Make wine in a can.

The store is not only canning two types of their wine, they are even listed for just $3.99 on the retailer’s site.

Simpler Wines come in a sparkling white option and a rose.

When explaining why Trader Joe’s is canning their wine they said “Aluminum cans are lightweight, portable and cost less to ship, and they’re easier to recycle than glass.”

The cans are marketed to be great for a backyard BBQ, by the pool or celebrating just about anything.

The four pack of 187 ml cans are going for $3.99 but the store said prices do depend on the market and prices by state in some instances.