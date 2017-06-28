Roller coaster roster for Norfolk Tides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - This season, the Triple-A Norfolk Tides are evolving while revolving.

Through June 28th, Norfolk, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, has made 149 roster moves. The team has played just 78 games.

Last season, in 144 games, the Tides made 150 transactions.

"It's unbelievable," Norfolk second baseman Johnny Giavotella said smiling. "I feel bad for those guys constantly making their way from Baltimore back here - it's not an easy way to succeed. At the same time though, it's whatever Baltimore needs to win up there."

"I think we've had a few more [transactions] than ever before," said Tides manager Ron Johnson. "But look at it this way: everybody that steps foot on this field has a chance to go to Camden Yards and help [the Orioles] win. I try to look at the positives in it. Plus, I've gotten real good at answering the phone."

Through 78 games, the Tides are 33-and-45.