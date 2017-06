PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating after a gunshot victim walked into a hospital Wednesday night.

The person walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center around 8 p.m.

Police said the victim is suffering non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

