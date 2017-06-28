Police looking for man who robbed Chesapeake 7-Eleven twice

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police are looking for a man who they say robbed a 7-Eleven in the 4000 block of Portsmouth Blvd. twice.

On Tuesday, the man came into the store and demanded money from the cashier.

He ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the man robbed the same store on March 19.

In both incidents, the robber was dressed similarly and had his hand covered with fabric, implying he had a gun underneath.

No one was injured in either robbery.

If you have any information about these incidents, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.