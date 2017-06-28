Man suffering injuries to leg after Portsmouth shooting incident

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are investigating a second shooting Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting incident in the 1100 block of Virginia Ave., around 11 p.m.

The victim is an adult male and was injured in his leg, according to police.

There is no further information available at this time.

Around 8 p.m. a gunshot victim walked into Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center and police are investigating that incident as well.

If you have information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.