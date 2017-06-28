× Know Your Zone: VDEM rolls out new hurricane evacuation plan

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The Virginia Department of Emergency Management wants you to ‘Know Your Zone’.

It’s part of a new effort to simplify evacuation in case a major storm hits.

Coastal Virginia is now divided up into four zones (A, B, C, D) based on areas most vulnerable to flooding caused by a hurricane.

In the event of a storm one or more zones will be told to head to higher ground depending on the flooding risk. Some may be told to stay sheltered in their homes if it’s considered safer to stay indoors.

The new plan affects more than 1.2 million people. VDEM says it doesn’t change evacuation routes.

Jeff stern, VDEM State Coordinator calls this the most significant change to the state’s hurricane plan in decades.

“We value every individual life. We don’t want there to be needless loss of life. Storm surge is what kills 90 percent of people, the flood waters. So we just want to get people to higher ground and make sure they’re safe,” said Stern.

VDEM says it’s working with communities to inform people of which zone they live in.

Click HERE to find out which zone you live in.