Hampton woman charged for firing shots in house

HAMPTON, Va. – A 56-year-old woman was arrested Monday in connection with a weapons law violation.

On June 25 around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a home in the first block of South Boxwood Street for a shots fired complaint.

The victim, a Hampton man, told officers that he was at home when he heard multiple gunshots. He told police it sounded as if the shots were fired from within the home.

Police say a person known to the victim was also in the home at the time and armed with a firearm.

There were no reported injuries.

Officers arrested Tina Marie Pagel and charged her with one count of discharging a weapon within an occupied dwelling, one count of attempt to commit a non capital felony and one count of family abuse.

Due to the victim witness crime bill, police are unable to provide information about the relationship between the suspect and the victim.