Ambulance parked in front of Virginia Beach hospital catches fire

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – An ambulance parked in front of Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital caught fire Wednesday.

The ambulance was in a lot near the emergency room, but it was not near the hospital’s entrance.

Officials say crews brought a patient to the hospital and when they came outside, they noticed smoke under the hood.

When firefighters arrived, there were flames coming from under the hood. The fire spread towards the patient compartment.

The fire department was able to put out the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Equipment in the patient compartment is being evaluated to make sure nothing was damaged.

The ambulance has been towed to city maintenance.