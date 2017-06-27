PETA offering $5K reward for information after dog reportedly sexually abused

WINDSOR, Va. – Deputies are investigating claims that a dog was sexually abused.

PETA released a statement saying a dog named Huggles was sexually abused with a broom handle.

PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch released a statement saying:

Someone knows the person or persons who sexually abused and tortured this dog with a broom handle, leaving her to suffer in pain for weeks. PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for this dog’s suffering and urges anyone with information about this case to come forward immediately before the perpetrator acts again.

According to PETA Huggles was found by a family on Tyler Drive in Windsor on April 29.

She was treated by vets for dental work, tumor removal and spaying but continued to have medical problems.

PETA said a follow-up surgery on June 14 revealed a part of a broom handle was inside the dog.

Deputies said they are working the case and will have more information Wednesday.

If you have information that can help call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.