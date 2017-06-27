Norfolk City Council appoints Douglas L. Smith as city manager

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk City Council has appointed Douglas L. Smith as Norfolk’s next city manager, Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander announced Tuesday.

Smith has served as the Interim City Manager since December 1, 2016.

“As interim city manager during a year of significant transition for city hall and Norfolk, Doug Smith has provided steady, responsive and innovative leadership, “ said Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Mayor. “In his short time, he has ushered us through transformational developments throughout the city. He’s worked closely with City Council to help us focus on our priorities: education, public safety and improving our communities. Doug has demonstrated a dedication to this city and its residents. We are confident Doug will continue shaping Norfolk as we write its next chapter.”

Smith previously served as Deputy City Manager in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth.

“I’m thrilled that my role is turning into a long term relationship with the city,” said Doug Smith, City Manager. “Norfolk is my home. This is where my wife and I are raising our children and it is a wonderful time to be here. “Norfolk is truly one of the most collaborative, creative cities in the country and I’m proud to build on the momentum that is underway.”