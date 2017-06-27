Hunt Club Farm to host Blue Moon Beer Festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – If Blue Moon is your beer of choice, get ready to celebrate!

Hunt Club Farm is hosting their annual Blue Moon Festival, sponsored by Blue Moon Beer.

The event is on Friday, July 28 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Hunt Club Farm, located at 2388 London Bridge Road. Admission is free.

The festival promises fun under the moon light, with live music, mayhem and magic. Proceeds benefit the Princess Anne Hunt Club Farm Foundation’s scholarship fund.

All attendees must be 21 years of age or older.