How to help your dog deal with firework anxiety

NORFOLK, Va. – For many, watching fireworks are a fun Independence Day tradition.

However, fireworks and thunderstorms can trigger anxiety in dogs. According to the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech, a third of all dogs will suffer from noise anxiety.

“To some degree, their ears are more sensitive. They pick up a wider range of sounds than we do,” said veterinarian Mark D. Freeman at the Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine at Virginia Tech. “Sudden very loud sounds can cause dogs to be very frightened, and with the continuation of noise, it’s sort of a ramping up effect. The more noise they are exposed to, the more reactive they become.”

Some dogs will look for a place place where they feel more safe and secure.

“When they are in a situation where they are being bombarded with noises that are causing a tremendous amount of stress for them, they are looking for any source of security, and that includes a “safe” hiding place,” said Freeman.

Freeman says veterinarians see an increase in the number of injuries to dogs near the fourth of July, which usually related to noise anxiety from fireworks.

“Dogs have jumped through glass windows and off decks and balconies, chewed through doors and walls, and many get hit by cars when they panic and run away from the noise,” he said.

Here are a few tips on dealing with noise anxiety from BluePearl: