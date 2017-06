HAMPTON, Va. – A man has been charged with sexual battery with the intent to transmit infection.

Police said in April they responded to Police Headquarters and took a report from a male victim claiming he contracted a sexually transmitted disease from the offender.

The victim said the suspect knew he was infected.

Police said an investigation lead Tuesday’s arrest and charges to of 40-year-old Andre Leaphart.

There is no further information available at this time.