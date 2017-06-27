Cat dies in Hampton fire that displaced family of three

HAMPTON, Va. – Crews were responding to a house fire Tuesday night.

Dispatchers got a call about the fire from a neighbor who said there was smoke coming from the roof.

Fire crews were sent to the 700 block of Burton Street around 8:20 p.m.

A family of three has been displaced because of heavy smoke damage and a cat died in the fire, officials said.

There were no other injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

