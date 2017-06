CHESAPEAKE, Va. – The Great Bridge Bridge is closing overnight on Wednesday, June 28 for additional repairs after it was struck by lightning two weeks ago.

The bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 p.m. as adjustments are made.

The bridge was struck by lightning on June 16, which damaged the electrical system requiring manual operation until repairs were made.

Drivers can use the Route 168 Bypass as an alternate route.

