Amtrak train damaged by debris on tracks in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Service has been suspended on an Amtrak train headed to Newport News due to debris on the tracks in Williamsburg.

Amtrak tells News 3 that Northeast Regional Train 67 was headed to Newport News from Boston when the incident occurred around 11:20 a.m.

It is still unknown what type of debris was on the tracks, but the Amtrak spokesperson says it did damage the train.

Mechanical crews are now inspecting the damage and Amtrak is working to provide alternate transportation for the 84 passengers on board.

There were no reported injuries to any passengers or crew members.

Stay with News 3 for updates.