Women dies after running off road, over correcting in Camden County

CAMDEN Co., N.C. – A woman has died after a vehicle crash Monday morning.

Police said the crash happened on US 17 around 5:34 a.m.

A Toyota SUV that was driven by 24-year-old Loren Alexander Stacks of Chesapeake was going south on US 17 when the SUV went off the road on the right.

Police said Stacks over corrected when reentering the roadway and then went off the roadway on the left.

As a result the vehicle overturned off the roadway causing the driver to be ejected from the SUV.

Stacks was not restrained during the collision and died from her injuries, investigators said.

Inattention appears to be the cause of the crash.