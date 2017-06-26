Walmart food truck to make its way through Hampton Roads giving out free treats

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Not many things are better than free food trucks.
Walmart has announced that their food truck will be traveling around Hampton Roads between June 28 – July 2 giving away FREE food!
Some of their best summer products like ice cream, tacos and sliders will be offered to residents.
The Walmart truck aims to showcase what local stores have to offer.
Here is a list of stops the truck will be making:
- Wednesday, June 28 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Park Crescent Apartments, 6450 Crescent Way, in Norfolk
- Thursday, June 29 from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Cavalier Ford, 4021 Portsmouth Boulevard, in Chesapeake
- Friday, June 30 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at Executive Suites Apartments, 2013 N Armistead Avenue, in Hampton
- Sunday, July 2 from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. at the Youth Football & Field Hockey Event- Beach Sportsplex, 2044 Landstowne Centre Way, in Virginia Beach