Virginia Beach residents invited to share views and options for new city hall

Virginia Beach, Va. — Residents in Virginia Beach will have a chance to share their opinions about the new city hall tonight from 6 to 8 P.M.

City officials plan on holding the meeting at Virginia Beach Municipal Center in Building 19.

Attendees will get an overview of the current city hall, visit display stations that include information on the proposed options for rebuilding or relocating city hall, and have the opportunity to provide input and submit suggestions for potential sites.

The feedback from the meeting will be provided to City Council for members to consider as part of their deliberations on the issue.

The current City Hall was built in 1969 and now requires major renovations that are complicated by asbestos and other issues.

Another meeting will be held on August 23rd at the Westin Virginia Beach Town Center Ballroom.

For more information on the City Hall 2020 project, visit www.vbgov.com/cityhall2020 .