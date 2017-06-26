Veteran-friendly employment soars at iFly in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – iFly has earned an official “V3” designation from the Commonwealth of Virginia, indicating the company’s commitment to employ military veterans.

The company is Virginia’s first and only indoor skydiving facility. They offer visitors of all ages the thrill of skydiving without jumping out of an airplane.

More than 25% of the company’s employees are military veterans.

Robert Pizzini, who is a 26-year Navy veteran and co-owners of iFly, said the certificate honors the business as “an important designation, especially in a military community such as Hampton Roads.”

The “V3” is an official Commonwealth of Virginia program under the Virginia Department of Veterans services.

The program offers free training and certification for employers to implement nationally recognized practices in recruiting, hiring, plus retaining highly-skilled and dependable veterans.

According to iFly, they use the most advanced vertical wind tunnel technology in the world producing wind speeds over 180 miles per hour.

State officials formally presented the company with the certificate on June 6.