Police investigating shooting on Rip Rap Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday on Rip Rap Road.

Dispatchers received a call at 3:31 a.m. reporting shots fired in the 1st block of Rip Rap Road.

As officers were at the scene investigating, they were alerted that a gunshot victim had walked into the Sentara CarePlex Hospital.

The victim, a 17-year-old male, was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim was walking in the area when a dark-colored car approached and the occupants began firing in the victim’s direction. The victim was hit one time. The vehicle fled from the area.

Anyone with any information that may help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.