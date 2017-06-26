× Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: A little rain and a lot of relief!

It looks like we’re going to get a summer vacation from heat and humidity. But like all vacations, this one won’t last long enough.

A cold front will bring us milder, less humid air for the next few days. Expect high temperatures only in the upper 70s and low 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The cold front may spark a few showers or even a stray thunderstorm on Tuesday afternoon. But many of us will only see clouds and no rain.

The skies will clear quickly and we will enjoy tons of sunshine on Wednesday.

The sunshine sticks around for Thursday, but the below-normal temperatures do not. Expect highs on Thursday back in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Then summer comes roaring back. The mercury will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. And with the heat and humidity expect scattered afternoon storms this weekend and into the next work week.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: High

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1954 Tornado: Essex Co

1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co

1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co, Severe Weather Southeast VA

