PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are responding to a fatal crash Monday night.

The incident happened in the 1900 block of Deep Creek Blvd.

Police dispatchers were notified about the crash around 9:15 p.m.

An adult male passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and police said another male passenger has serious injuries.

There is no further information at this time.

