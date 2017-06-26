Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler start to the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A cooler and refreshing start to the work week… Expect plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds blending in at times. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s this morning and reach the mid 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Dew point values will be dropping into the mid 50s, making it feel less muggy. Winds today will be light and variable, shifting from the north to the east and southeast. Clouds will begin to build in overnight with lows in the mid 60s.
We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with isolated showers and storms possible for the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be limited overall. Highs will only reach into the upper 70s. Sunshine will return for Wednesday with highs near 80.
Heat and humidity will build for the end of the week. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Dew point values will climb into the 60s, making it feel muggy again.
Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/W 5-10
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)
UV Index: 10 (Very High)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Extreme
Tropical Update
No tropical activity
Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)
June 26th
1954 Tornado: Essex Co
1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co
1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co, Severe Weather Southeast VA
