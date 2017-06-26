× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: A cooler start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A cooler and refreshing start to the work week… Expect plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds blending in at times. Temperatures will start in the upper 60s this morning and reach the mid 80s this afternoon, near normal for this time of year. Dew point values will be dropping into the mid 50s, making it feel less muggy. Winds today will be light and variable, shifting from the north to the east and southeast. Clouds will begin to build in overnight with lows in the mid 60s.

We will see a mix of clouds tomorrow with isolated showers and storms possible for the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will be limited overall. Highs will only reach into the upper 70s. Sunshine will return for Wednesday with highs near 80.

Heat and humidity will build for the end of the week. Highs will return to the upper 80s to near 90 for Thursday, Friday, and the weekend. Dew point values will climb into the 60s, making it feel muggy again.

Today: A Few Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: N/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers/Storms (20%). Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: W/N/W 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

No tropical activity

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 26th

1954 Tornado: Essex Co

1961 F0 Tornado: Southampton Co

1988 F0 Tornado: Caroline Co, Severe Weather Southeast VA

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.