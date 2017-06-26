Hog-Wash: NFL shop bungles Redskins’ home

NORFOLK, Va. – The Washington Redskins play in Washington state. According to NFLShop.com – that’s an accurate Washington state-ment.

But, as any person with the slightest bit of geography and/or sports knowledge would realize, the Washington Redskins call Washington, D.C. home – not Washington state (a location 2,500+ miles away).

However, until Monday, when the Washington Post pointed out the embarrassing mistake, NFLShop.com was selling a “state pride” novelty plate featuring the Redskins logo inside an outline of the state of Washington.