NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's library system is the first in Virginia to affiliate with YOUmedia to create tech-driven learning spaces for teens. We got a look at some of what that involves and a chance to play with the new toys. For more information check out norfolkpubliclibrary.org.
Geeking out with folks from the Norfolk Library on Coast Live
-
Summer Kickoff Beach Party to be held Saturday in Ocean View
-
Advice for parents to prevent ‘summer slide’ on Coast Live
-
Local students working with robots and learning to fight hackers on Coast Live
-
Previewing Norfolk’s St Patrick’s Parade on Coast Live
-
Check out some style with a shine as we get a Metallic Gala fashion show preview on Coast Live
-
-
‘Play Me, I’m Yours’ pianos pop up in Norfolk
-
NASA postpones early light show from rocket launch at NASA Wallops
-
17-year-old former Norfolk high school student accused of having gun near school property
-
Student enlists help of Va. Beach Sheriff, deputy for ‘promposal’
-
Four Ways For Teens to Make the Most of Summer Vacation on Coast Live
-
-
New market to be built inside Selden Arcade
-
25th ranked ODU baseball hosts Virginia Tech at Harbor Park
-
The long lost “Reduced” Shakespeare play coming to town on Coast Live