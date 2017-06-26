Geeking out with folks from the Norfolk Library on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk's library system is the first in Virginia to affiliate with YOUmedia to create tech-driven learning spaces for teens. We got a look at some of what that involves and a chance to play with the new toys. For more information check out norfolkpubliclibrary.org.