Meet the men of the Norfolk SPCA’s 2018 ‘Magic Mutt’ charity calendar

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk SPCA kicked off its second charity calendar on East Beach Sunday night.

News 3’s Kristen Crowley introduced the new “pack” to everyone live via Facebook. The guys are ready to flex for a cause and represent the SPCA to raise money for the animals at the shelter.

Find out a little bit more about the hunks:

The official calendar release party is on October 7 and all proceeds from the event go directly to the Norfolk SPCA.

Meet the models, have your calendar signed and enjoy a night of music and entertainment at the Granby Theater in Downtown Norfolk. Drinks, food and valet are all included!

You can pre order your 2018 calendar and purchase your event tickets HERE.

The Norfolk SPCA is also looking for sponsors for the event. If you or your company would like to help contact Rob Blizard at rob@norfolkspca.org