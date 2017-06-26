Bus Rapid Transit coming to the peninsula, HRT takes public comments on its new route

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Bus Rapid Transit System will help people get around town faster between Hampton and Newport News, according to Hampton Roads Transit.

They’ve hosted the first public meeting at the Hampton Roads Convention Center on Monday night. HRT says more than 4,000 people will use Bus Rapid Transit. It’s similar to light rail, but will travel on wheels.

Project Manager Sam Sink said, “People want to move more efficiently from place to place, they want to move quicker, and they want to have a choice in how they move.” It’s part of a year long Peninsula Corridor Study that discusses high capacity transit options.

BRT will help ease traffic on the road. “It still delivers the same economic development benefits, connect the same ridership, we think it’s the right option for the density on the peninsula,” said Sink. It’ll travel on city streets in it’s own lane.

Bus Rapid Transit will have signal priority to make sure passengers get to their destination quickly. Sink mentioned, “If it’s a stop light it can either trigger that light ahead of time so it doesn’t stop or it can get a head stop at the traffic.” The public can decide which route it will take between Hampton and Newport News.