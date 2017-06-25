× First Warning Forecast: Comfortable day on tap to start the work week

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking cooler and more comfortable conditions in your First Warning Forecast.

We’ll see clearing skies overnight. Temperatures overnight will cool to the 60s to near 70.

Looks like a nice day on tap to start the work week. Highs in the low and mid 80s. It will be a comfortable day with low humidity and sunshine. We are tracking a cold front that will move through, but keeping rain chances low. There is a lot of dry air in place, so we may just see an increase in clouds later in the day. Temperatures will cool even more behind the cold front. Many of us may not get out of the 70s on Tuesday. Highs mainly in the upper 70s to near 80. Another frontal system will drop through the area on Tuesday. Looks like we could see a few showers or storms from this one in the afternoon.

High pressure will build in Tuesday night through Wednesday. We’ll continue with sunshine, and comfortable conditions. Warmer temperatures for Thursday and Friday, as high pressure moves offshore. Highs in the mid and upper 80s with sunshine.

Next chance of rain will be late Saturday as a cold front moves in.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds: SW-N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny with highs in the low and mid 80s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.