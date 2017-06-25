Death investigation underway after body found in water near HRBT

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in the water near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel at Fort Wool.

Dispatchers received a call Sunday at 9:19 a.m. in reference to an unresponsive man in the water.

Hampton Police Division’s Marine Patrol Unit, as well as the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue responded to the incident.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.