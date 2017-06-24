Virginia Beach Police investigating robbery and shooting at 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police are investigating a robbery and shooting that happened at the 7-Eleven at 325 Kellam Road.

On Saturday around 1 a.m., police received a call for a robbery in progress at the store.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.

Police did not say if the victim was an employee of the 7-Eleven, the robber or a customer.

Detectives have not released any suspect information. The case is under investigation by members of the Virginia Beach Police Department’s Robbery Unit.

If you have any information that might help police, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.