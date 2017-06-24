VIRGINIA – GasBuddy has released a list of the top-rated gas station restrooms in every state.

QuikTrip, a Tulsa-based gas station, was the top choice in nine states, including North Carolina.

Chevron came in second, leading in five states on the West Coast. Wawa topped the list in Virginia and tied with Sheetz with four states.

According to GasBuddy, 64 perfect of respondents said one of their worst fears while on a road trip is needing to use the bathroom and not knowing when the next one will be available.

Sixty-nine percent of users said they wouldn’t consider visiting a gas station convenience store with less than 3 out of 5 stars.