PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened Saturday in the 6500 block of Bickford Lane.

Dispatch received the call at 12:21 p.m.

According to police, a man was shot in his torso and drove himself to the 3500 block of Town Point Road.

Police say the victim’s injuries are serious.

If you have any information that could assist police in their investigation, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.