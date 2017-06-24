Local man kayaking 1,800 miles to raise money for Operation Smile

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The journey has started for Virginia Beach native Ryan Caruso.

Caruso is paddling for a 1,800 mile kayak trip to raise money for the charity Operation Smile. The organization offers free life-changing surgeries for kids all around the world.

The 25-year-old began his trip around the world Wednesday and landed safely in South Padre Island, Texas on Thursday.

He hit the water on Friday to officially begin his journey, which will last approximately two months.

Caruso’s goal is to raise $6,000. You can track his journey by clicking here.