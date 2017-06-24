Fans can help free ODU Coach Bobby Wilder in new escape room

NORFOLK, Va. – Old Dominion University fans can help free head football coach Bobby Wilder from the Battleship Wisconsin in Nauticus’ newest escape room experience.

Escape Ship: Saving Bobby Wilder will open on board the battleship on July 14.

Teams must work under pressure to find clues, solve puzzles and beat the clock to rescue Coach Wilder, who will appear via the ship’s video system once guests enter the room.

“Just like the game of football, this experience requires teamwork and attention to detail, all the while showing off a piece of Norfolk’s history,” said ODU head football coach, Bobby Wilder. “There’s no better feeling than outsmarting your opponent and getting the ‘W’…or, in this case, being set free!”

The experience will take place inside the Admiral’s Cabin, which is rarely seen by the public.

“ODU football has become such a huge part of the Hampton Roads experience, just as the Battleship Wisconsin continues to be,” said Stephen E. Kirkland, Nauticus executive director. “This is a unique, fun way to celebrate both.”

Escape Ship: Saving Bobby Wilder at Nauticus costs $20 per person and will be open Friday through Sunday starting July 14. Discounts will be given for groups of eight.

Book your experience at nauticus.org/escapeship. There is a limit of eight people per experience, which is recommended for ages 14 and up.

For more information, visit www.nauticus.org or call (757) 664-1000.