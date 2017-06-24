Armani Chatman caps off big week with commitment to Virginia Tech

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - It was a week of life changes for former Bayside Marlin Armani Chatman. Earlier in the week, Chatman announced on his twitter that he would be trasnferring to Virginia Beach powerhouse Bishop Sullivan for his senior year.

On Friday night, it was his collegiate career that was the talking point. Chatman tweeted that he'd be continuing his collegiate career at Virginia Tech. A highly touted athlete, Chatman can play on both sides of the ball, at wide receiver on offense, and defensive back on defense.

Chatman told News 3 he'll be playing defensive back under legendary Hokies defensive coordinator Bud Foster. He has offers from the likes of Auburn, West Virginia, Maryland, and Old Dominion.

Virginia Tech though, stood out to him the most. "Tech is a special place," said Chatman. "I'm actually going to play DB {defensive back} under Bud Foster, he puts a lot of guys in the league, Devon Hunter and those guys stay on me."

Chatman is the third commitment for the Hokies from the 757 in the last year. "I feel like we can do a lot if the 757 stays home and goes to Tech."