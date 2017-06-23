HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Did you know that 1 in 4 Americans are chronically dehydrated? That's the kind of news you get on National Hydration Day. And we get some good advice from an expert at CHKD about what to drink and what to avoid when things heat up.
Water talk for National Hydration Day on Coast Live
