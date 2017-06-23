× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: Hot and humid, chance of storms

Breezy, mild and humid overnight. Lows in the mid 70s.

We are tracking a cold front that will push through the region on Saturday, bringing us another chance for showers and storms. We will see some sunshine early Saturday but clouds will build in before midday. Scattered showers and storms are possible, mainly for midday and the early afternoon. Saturday will not be a washout. Most of the moisture leftover from Tropical Storm Cindy will stay to our west and north. It will still be hot and humid with highs near 90 and a heat index near 100.

If you’re looking for some relief from the heat, you’ll get some on Sunday. It will be a bit cooler with highs in the mid 80s. The air will be less humid behind the cold front. We will see some clouds Sunday morning, with sunshine for the afternoon. A few showers could linger for early Sunday but most of the day should be dry.

Next week is looking mostly dry and comfortable. We do have a chance for showers and storms on Tuesday, with fewer chances Wednesday and Thursday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible (40%), Windy. Highs near 90. Winds: SW 10-20, with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms. Mild with lows in the lower 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 10 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

