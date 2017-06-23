Man accused of stealing keys from Yorktown YMCA locker, breaking into vehicle

YORKTOWN, Va. – The York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a larceny suspect.

The suspect reportedly went into the YMCA on Long Green Blvd., on June 13 and told an employee he forgot something in the locker room.

Surveillance video shows the suspect go into the locker room. Deputies said this is when the suspect stole someone’s vehicle keys.

The video then shows the suspect leaving the YMCA while looking at his phone.

Next, the suspect is seen running to a vehicle and deputies said he rummaged through the victim’s things and took money.

The suspect then ran away towards Long Green Blvd.

If you have any information that can help deputies find the suspect call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.