HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Tret Fure (www.tretfure.com) has been song-writing, producing and performing in a career that spans more than 40 years. Now she is evening turning her talents to painting. Tret shares her talents with a nostalgic song for Summer on Coast Live.

Tret Fure

Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music Coffeehouse

Friday, June 23 at 7pm

Wesley United Methodist Church

2510 N Armistead Ave., Newport News

www.tidewateracoustic.org