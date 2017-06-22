× Woman in custody after leading Chesapeake Police on pursuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Chesapeake Police tried to initiate a routine traffic stop overnight, but the driver did not stop.

At around 12:45 a.m. police tried to stop a car at the intersection of Taylor Road and Portsmouth Boulevard in Chesapeake.

The driver did not stop which prompted a short pursuit. The pursuit ended in the 400 block of Mohican Drive in Portsmouth.

After stopping the car, the female driver got out and started running.

About an hour later officers took the driver into custody peacefully.

Both Chesapeake Police and Portsmouth Police assisted in this pursuit.

At this time there is no word on charges or why the driver ran from police.

