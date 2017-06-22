× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: A return to the heat and humidity

Back to the summer heat & humidity… Temperatures will start in the mid 70s this morning with a nice mix of sun and clouds. Highs will warm into the low 90s this afternoon but it will feel like the upper 90s. A few extra clouds will build this afternoon and a “pop-up” shower or storm is possible but most areas will stay dry today. Clouds will continue to build in tonight with lows returning to the mid 70s.

It will be hot and humid again for Friday. Expect highs in the upper 80s with heat index values in the upper 90s tomorrow afternoon. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms possible. We are tracking a cold front that will push into the region on Saturday, bringing us another chance for showers and storms.

We are also watching Tropical Storm Cindy. Most of the impact from Cindy will be along the Gulf Coast but the leftovers of this system will likely move north and east as we head into the weekend. We are going to keep an eye on how much moisture holds together and joins with the cold front as it passes by.

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Hot & Humid. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (40%). Highs in the upper 80s. Winds: SW 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Moderate (Grasses)

UV Index: 9 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Tropical Storm Cindy makes landfall in southwestern Louisiana. Cindy is centered about 30 miles WSW of Lake Charles, Louisiana and moving north at 12 mph. A turn toward the NNE is expected tonight, followed by a turn toward the NE on Friday. On the forecast track, the center will move into southeastern Arkansas early Friday, and into Tennessee later Friday. Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Cindy should weaken to a tropical depression later today, and become a remnant low tonight.

4:00 AM CDT Thu Jun 22

Location: 29.9°N 93.6°W

Moving: N at 12 mph

Min pressure: 994 mb

Max sustained: 40 mph

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

June 22nd

2000 F0 Tornado: Perquimans Co

