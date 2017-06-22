Man suffers minor injuries in shooting in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Smith Street in downtown Suffolk.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m.

Police say an 18-year-old man was shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting. He was walking in the area when the shooting occurred, but police say they don’t believe the shooting was random.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing.